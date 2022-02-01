Screenshot from Doja Cat's Instagram account.

American rapper Doja Cat on Tuesday announced that she will no longer attend the Brit Awards this year as some of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she said in an Instagram story.

Doja Cat said it would be best not to put themselves in harm’s way and she can’t wait to perform for her fans in the United Kingdom.

“My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and off stage) have tested positive for COVID,” she said.

“It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”

Doja Cat was nominated for Best International Artist and Best International Song for “Kiss Me More” with SZA.

She was also supposed to perform at the ceremonies.

Last December, the rapper tested positive for COVID-19 after catching the disease in July 2020.