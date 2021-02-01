WATCH: Coco Martin proposes to Angelica Panganiban in 'Love or Money' teaser

MANILA -- Star Cinema on Monday finally unveiled the teaser of “Love or Money,” the first movie team up of Angelica Panganiban and Coco Martin.

The clip opens with Panganiban and Martin having drinks at a bar while arguing which between love or money is more important.

Watch more in iWantTFC

At the end of their banter, Martin kneels before Panganiban to ask for her hand in marriage.

“Balikan mo ako kapag mayaman ka na,” Panganiban responded.

Just before a lockdown was imposed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Panganiban and Martin were in Dubai to shoot some scenes for the movie.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the movie was originally slated to come out in April as part of the first-ever Metro Manila Summer Film Festiva.

To be distributed by Cinexpress, “Love or Money” will be streaming on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV, Cignal PPV, and Sky Cable PPV beginning March 12.