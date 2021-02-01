Vic Sotto, Pauleen Luna mark 5th wedding anniversary

MANILA – Celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday.

On Sunday, Luna marked the occasion by posting on social media throwback photos from their wedding.

"With the Lord, we can do anything together. Happy 5th wedding anniversary, my love! My heart gets bigger every year because of your love," Luna wrote.

Luna and Sotto tied the knot on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. The two, however, have been together since 2011.

They have a daughter named Talitha Maria, who turned three years old last November 6.

