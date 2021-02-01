Sam Cruz also wants to try acting just like mom Sunshine

MANILA – Sam Cruz revealed that her biggest influence in joining show business and in life in general would have to be her mother, actress Sunshine Cruz.

In an interview on “I Feel U” on Sunday, Cruz said her mom expressed her full support when she told her that she wants to try her luck in the entertainment industry. She said her mom’s only condition was not to compromise her studies.

“Parang ever since we were young naman po, my mom would always tell us na if we want to join showbiz, we have to really work hard on it kasi it’s not really easy," she said.

"Just recently, I wanted to showcase my talent in singing and my mom told me, ‘Sige go lang. Basta you know how to balance your studies and work properly.’ She really supports me all the way,” she added.

When asked how she feels about being part of the industry at a young age, Cruz said: “Sometimes it’s scary because my mom is a great artist. I really look up to her and I want to make her proud so sometimes it’s scary but also it’s very exciting as well because I learn new things and meet new people.”

Currently, Cruz is already part of “ASAP Natin To.” In addition to singing, the 16-year-old star also wants to learn how to act.

“I am looking forward to learning acting po kasi I’m not new to singing and performing but I’d also like to try acting din po,” she said.

Asie from her mom, Cruz said she looks up to Liza Soberano and she hopes to do projects just like hers in the future.

Cruz is one of Sunshine’s three daughters with actor Cesar Montano.

