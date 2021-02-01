Regine Velasquez, ipinaalaala ang halaga na maipaliwanag sa mga bata ang tungkol sa pandemya

MAYNILA -- Ipinaalala ni Regine Velasquez ang halaga na maipaliwanag sa mga bata ang epekto ng lockdown dulot ng pandemya.

May isang anak si Velasquez at asawang si Ogie Alcasid, si Nate, na 9 years old na.

"Natuwa siya sa online school kasi hindi siya kailangang mag-ayos, tapos habang nag-i-school, kumakain siya," pauna ni Velasquez sa isang panayam sa programang "Sakto" ng TeleRadyo nitong Lunes.

"But then this year he started to realize that I'm still home and it has been a year. I haven't seen my cousins, he is very, very close to his cousins and we are all saying to him the reasons why you are feeling the blues is because you are growing up, you are becoming more aware and medyo napi-pressure din siya sa school," ani Velasquez.

"Gusto ko nga sabihin sa mga magulang natin out there na maybe you guys can talk to your children kasi baka hindi lang natin alam. Kasi ako nahuli ko lang siya 'what's wrong, what's happening?' then he started crying. Apparently two weeks before that, he's been crying and he doesn't understand what's happening so I had to explain to him, 'this is sadness.' Maraming beses, kasi ang pep talk hindi gumagana ng one time, big time lang. Kailangan makulit ka, you have to keep reminding them," dagdag niya.

Abala si Velasquez sa kanyang virtual concert na "Freedom" na magaganap sa Pebrero 14 sa pamamagitan ng KTX.ph.

"Ang freedom... maraming meaning ngayon. We want to be free, we want to go out," aniya.

"Me personally, I want to be free from my anxiety and my fear. Musically naman, one of the reasons I called it 'Freedom' is I want to be free sa expectations ng mga tao. Sana po babaan natin ang expectation natin in this concert para ma-surprise ko pa sila," ani Velasquez na naging bukas din sa aral na itinuro ng lockdown dala ng pandemya.

"We were all too busy with so many things, with social media, with our work. ... ang dami-dami nating iniisip and somehow we forget the most important thing which is our relationships. You will realize that material things really are just material things," ani Velasquez.

