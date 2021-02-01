LOOK: Randy Santiago recalls 'MTB' days with John Estrada, Willie Revillame

MANILA – Randy Santiago took a trip down memory lane as he reunited with John Estrada and Willie Revillame to celebrate the latter’s 60th birthday.

In his Instagram page, Santiago said they don’t get to see each other often but they make sure to come together in celebrating their respective milestones.

“Pagkatagal-tagal naming hindi nagkita-kita at sa mga mahahalagang okasyon ay sinisiguro naming magsama-sama. Sa pagkakataong ito ay ipinagdiriwang namin ang ika-60 na kaarawan ng aming kapatid na Willie. Maligayang bati 'Kuya Wil.' We love you,” he wrote.

In another post, Santiago said they always have fun looking back at their experience as hosts of “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” (MTB) which aired on ABS-CBN from 1998 to 2005.

“Sarap balik-balikan ang aming mga pinagsamahan. Mga panahong tumatawa sa mga nakakatuwang kalokohan sa 'MTB' at umiiyak dahil lagi kaming suspended ng MTRCB. Kuwentuhang walang katapusang tawanan,” he said.

After "MTB," Santiago, Revillame and Estrada went on to do separate projects. All three are still active in the entertainment industry up to this day.

