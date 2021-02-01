Janine Gutierrez agreed to do 'Dito at Doon' even before reading the script

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez did not think twice about accepting the movie “Dito at Doon” when it was first offered to her even though she only knew little about the project at that time.

“I got a text and all it said was a movie with JP Habac and JC Santos under TBA Studios. 'Yung tatlong 'yun, lahat nasa bucket list ko so I was like, whatever this is, it must be good. So sabi ko yes please. True enough, when I read the script ang ganda nung pagkakasulat,” she told MYX in an interview.

“Dito at Doon” marks the first team-up of Gutierrez and Santos. It’s also Habac’s fourth major romance project after “I’m Drunk, I Love You” in 2017, “Sakaling Maging Tayo” in 2019, and “Gaya sa Pelikula” in 2020.

Gutierrez said it follows the quarantine love story of Len and Gabs, portrayed by her and Santos, respectively.

“I feel a lot of people have [quarantine love stories], whether it be a good story or parang heartbreak story or ghosting story. Lahat tayo merong pangyayari din sa love life nitong nakaraang lockdown. It’s like a shared phenomenon,” she said.

Since her character never had a boyfriend since birth, Gutierrez said she had to seek help from other people in order for her to bring Len to life truthfully.

“Ang peg ko, 'yung mga kabarkada ko na no boyfriend since birth. In-interview ko sila... Kakatanong ko lang din actually on my Instagram yesterday, ‘Lahat ng no jowa since birth, bakit?’ Nakakatuwa 'yung answers kasi ang daming different answers. 'Yung iba priority 'yung school or 'yung iba hindi lang daw talaga ligawin. Iba iba siya for everyone,” she said.

When asked if she and Len have any similarities, Gutierrez said she is also a headstrong person who knows how to stand her ground just like her character.

“Siya 'yung tipong nang-aaway sa Twitter, sa Facebook, maraming pinaglalaban. Pagdating sa part na 'yun, super nakaka-relate ako. That’s why I really had this connection with the character,” she said.

Meanwhile, she also shared her experience working on the movie under the new normal.

“The first two days, I felt like I didn’t know what I was doing. Kasi I hadn’t done a shoot in like six months or eight months. This was my first project since the lockdown. When I got back, it felt like your first day in high school where you don’t know if you’re doing the right thing,” she said.

“Hindi ko alam kung marunong pa ako mag-memorize ng linya. It was really an adjustment period. But after mga two or three days, sobrang na-enjoy ko na. I was so grateful to be there,” she added.

The film also stars Victor Anastacio and Yesh Burce.

Written by Alex Gonzales and Kristin Barrameda, “Dito at Doon” was filmed during the eased quarantine measures of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is slated to come out in Philippine cinemas in March.