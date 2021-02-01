Engaged? Xian Lim reacts to rumors that he has proposed to Kim Chiu

MANILA -- Are celebrity couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu ready to tie the knot?

In a virtual conference for Lim's online series with Kylie Verzosa Marco Gumabao "Parang Kayo, Pero Hindi," Lim reacted to rumors that he already proposed to Chiu.

“Actually maraming nagtatanong sa akin regarding that. Pero matagal pa ako, matagal pa kami," Lim said.

Lim explained that he and Chiu still have a lot of things to do as individuals.

“There’s so many things that we want to be able to accomplish and marami pa kaming gustong gawin. And I think wala pa sa time na ganoon. Hindi pa namin or even talking about it, hindi namin napag-uusapan. So ‘yon, matagal pa po,” Lim said.

In a previous interview, Chiu admitted that the lockdown has drawn her and Lim even closer.

“Wala naman akong ibang mahal. Wala naman akong ibang tinitignan na guy ngayon bukod ka Xi. 'Yung respeto namin sa isa’t isa is really there. Kung ano ang decision niya, I respect it. Kung ano ang decision ko, nire-respect niya din,” Chiu had said.

Just last December, Chiu and Lim went to Boracay with her family.

In an "appreciation post" on Instagram, Chiu thanked the actor "for making this trip possible."

"Thank you for keeping up with the Chius kahit isang barangay kami. Haha you know how much this mean to me seeing my fam happy," Chiu wrote.

