Edward Barber to host new MYX online show 'Kwentong Barber'

MANILA – Edward Barber is set to show off his hosting skills in the newest online show “Kwentong Barber.”

Premiering on MYX Philippines’ channel on Kumu this February 3, Barber will get up close and personal with his guests while talking about life, love, and everything in between.

For the show’s pilot episode, Barber has invited his good friend, singer Darren Espanto, to virtually catch up with him.

Espanto is expected to talk about his upcoming music releases and other plans for 2021.

“A new blessing, a new challenge, an OLD home and family in @myxph and a NEW CONVERSATION with my brother Darren for the 1st episode. See you every Wednesday, 6pm on KUMU for conversations with some extraordinary people with amazing stories,” said Barber in his Instagram page.

“There will be some new faces, some old ones, but everyone with a story to tell! Thank you to the @myxph for bringing me home. God’s been so good, hope to see you all there,” he added.



“Kwentong Barber” is the latest addition to MYX Philippines’ string of digital offerings on Kumu.

The other shows of the music channel on the streaming platform include “MYX Pop Quiz,” “MYX Fullscreen,” “Make It Mondays,” and “MYX Pwestuhan.”

Aside from “Kwentong Barber,” the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate also regularly hosts “ASAP Natin To” every Sunday.

