Diego Gutierrez hopes to carve own path in showbiz

MANILA – Diego Gutierrez, the only son of Monching Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon, hopes to carve his own path now that he’s also ventured into the entertainment industry.

In an interview on “I Feel U” on Sunday, Gutierrez shared that being in showbiz was not really something that he wanted growing up.

“I only got into it recently. Ang dream ko talaga is maging basketball player before. Until now nagba-basketball pa rin ako pero recently nagka-opportunity to enter showbiz. My parents said why don’t I try it so ayun, nandito na tayo ngayon,” he said.

While he comes from a showbiz clan, Gutierrez said he wants to live outside the shadow of her family and “be good on my own.”

“I just really try to do my best every time. Siyempre gusto ko ma-live up 'yung expectations ng tao pero I try not to think about that na. Sa sarili, I just want to be good on my own. I want to work for it also and hopefully achieve what my family achieved na rin,” he said.

When asked what’s the best advice his parents gave him about showbiz, he said: “They always say na nothing comes easy in this industry and you have to earn everything and work for it. I think that’s one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned also being an athlete. Na-learn ko na rin na hindi talaga madali. You have to earn your spot. I think this applies to this industry as well for sure.”

Although both his parents are actors, Gutierrez said the main track that he wants to tread in the industry is music. In fact, he’s slated to release his first ever single on February 5.

“I am into music. I got it from my dad, he sings well. My mom also sings well but mostly, it’s really from my lola, si Mamita Pilita (Corrales),” he said.

According to Gutierrez, his biggest dream as a performer would be to hear people singing his songs.

“When I think about it, one of my biggest dreams as a musician, as a performer, 'yung tipong kapag nagpe-perform na ako in front of a lot of audiences, sila na 'yung kumakanta ng mga kanta ko. Kapag nai-imagine ko 'yun, wow oh my gosh. 'Yung crowd na 'yung kumakanta tapos sumasabay sila sa 'yo. That’s one of my ultimate goals,” he said.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of the long running concert variety show “ASAP Natin To.”

