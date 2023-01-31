Brian (Joshua Garcia) transforms as a 'super soldier' in the January 31 episode of 'Darna.' ABS-CBN

Brian (Joshua Garcia) successfully infiltrated Borgo's (Richard Quan) hideout, as the result of an elaborate plan that involved "harming" Darna (Jane de Leon), as seen in the Tuesday episode of the superhero series.

In the January 31 broadcast of "Mars Ravelo's Darna," Brian, now an "Extra" who can summon any type of weapon he wants, came to an agreement with Borgo to join his team, with a promise to help him seize Nueva Esperanza.

As an undercover accomplice of Borgo, Brian was given new battle armor as one of the Martean tyrant's "super soldiers."

The episode also revealed that Brian obtained his powers after breaking the mirror where Evil Brian — his doppelganger earlier featured in the series — was imprisoned.

"Napasok ko na ang kuta kung saan halos lahat ay gusto akong pugutan ng ulo. May kapangyarihan man o wala, kailangan kong maging handa. Kailangan ko nang mag-report kay Darna," Brian said.

"Desidido si Borgo na gumawa ng giyera laban sa'kin para masakop ang mundo at buong kalawakan pero hindi niya alam, nakapasok ang sundalo ko sa loob ng teritoryo niya," Darna added.

The teaser for the February 1 episode showed Brian attempting to pit the other super soldiers against each other, as he gains Borgo's trust.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

