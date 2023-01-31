Korean singer-rapper B.I during his fan meet in the Philippines, August 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The ticket selling for South Korean singer-rapper B.I's upcoming solo concert in Manila will start on February 11, the event's promoter announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Three Angles Production said tickets for the March 5 show would be available starting 11 a.m. on February 11 via SM Tickets' outlets and website.

Calling all Filipino ID’s! B.I is coming back to Manila for his 2023 Asia tour, L.O.L The hidden stage this coming March 5th, 2023 at the PICC Plenary Hall!



Tickets will be available starting February 11, 2023, 11AM at https://t.co/L27O6x1jtA and all SM Tickets Outlets! pic.twitter.com/6B1aBrqnlV — Three Angles (@Threeanglespro) January 31, 2023

The following are the prices, exclusive of ticketing charges:

VIP - P12,500

Gold - P9,500

Silver - P5,500

Bronze - P3,500

B.I will play at the PICC Plenary Hall for the Manila leg of his "L.O.L. The Hidden Stage" Asia tour.

The artist with the real name Kim Han-bin, who initially shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boy band iKON, held a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last August.

