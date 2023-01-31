Home  >  Entertainment

Ticket selling for Korean singer B.I's Manila concert starts Feb. 11

Posted at Jan 31 2023 05:04 PM

Korean singer-rapper B.I during his fan meet in the Philippines, August 27, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
The ticket selling for South Korean singer-rapper B.I's upcoming solo concert in Manila will start on February 11, the event's promoter announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Three Angles Production said tickets for the March 5 show would be available starting 11 a.m. on February 11 via SM Tickets' outlets and website.

The following are the prices, exclusive of ticketing charges:

  • VIP - P12,500
  • Gold - P9,500
  • Silver - P5,500
  • Bronze - P3,500

B.I will play at the PICC Plenary Hall for the Manila leg of his "L.O.L. The Hidden Stage" Asia tour.

The artist with the real name Kim Han-bin, who initially shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boy band iKON, held a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last August.

