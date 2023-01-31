The ticket selling for South Korean singer-rapper B.I's upcoming solo concert in Manila will start on February 11, the event's promoter announced Tuesday.
In a Twitter post, Three Angles Production said tickets for the March 5 show would be available starting 11 a.m. on February 11 via SM Tickets' outlets and website.
The following are the prices, exclusive of ticketing charges:
- VIP - P12,500
- Gold - P9,500
- Silver - P5,500
- Bronze - P3,500
B.I will play at the PICC Plenary Hall for the Manila leg of his "L.O.L. The Hidden Stage" Asia tour.
The artist with the real name Kim Han-bin, who initially shot to fame as a member of the K-pop boy band iKON, held a fan meeting at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City last August.
