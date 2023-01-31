Rachelle Ann Go flaunts baby bump in maternity shoot

MANILA – Filipino theater star Rachelle Ann Go posted pictures from her maternity shoot on social media.

Go, who is pregnant with her second child with husband Martin Spies, flaunted her 33-week baby bump in her maternity shoot taken by Cocoon Studio.

“33 weeks! WHAT?! Ang bilis! Also, this bump is way bigger at this stage than my first pregnancy. We can do this,” she wrote in the caption.

“Such a fun experience! Maraming salamat. More photos of the Spies family incoming,” she added.

Go announced her second pregnancy in December 2022.

“Hello December! Hello Baby #2,” she wrote in her social media announcement at the time.

The couple became first-time parents to son Lukas on March 26, 2021.

Go currently resides in London with Spies, whom she married in April 2018.