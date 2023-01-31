MANILA -- ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay" will air on TV5 starting February 6.

This was confirmed by the morning show in a social media post on Monday night.

"Magandang Buhay" will air on the Kapatid network from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays.

Hosts Jolina Magdangal, Melai Cantiveros and Regine Velasquez-Alcasid are expected to bring mornings full of laughter and heartwarming stories.

"Magandang Buhay" is set to celebrate its seventh anniversary this coming May.

"Magandang Buhay" currently airs on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, and Jeepney TV, Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube Channel and Facebook page, iWantTFC, and The Filipino Channel.

