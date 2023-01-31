Hollywood actress Cindy Williams, best known for playing Shirley in the 1970’s American sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has passed away. She was 75.

This was confirmed by Liza Cranis, the spokesperson of the Williams family, as reported by Entertainment Weekly in an article published on January 30.

Cranis likewise provided a statement from the actress’ children, saying the passing of Williams “has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed.”

“Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved," her children added.

No additional information about her passing was given at the time.

Aside from “Laverne & Shirley,” William also starred in the movies “American Graffiti” and “The Conversation.”