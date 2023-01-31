MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu received her first award as a television host, when she bagged the Best Female TV Host at the 35th PMPC Star Awards for Television for hosting ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime."

"Thank you, 'Showtime.' Grabe first award ko ito, legit na ako. Legit na ako, thank you so much. May resibo. I want to cry," Chiu said in Monday's episode of "It's Showtime."

"Kasi hindi ko naman strength ang hosting. Naglalaro lang naman tayo rito, feeling ko. Pero salamat sa 'Showtime' dahil binibigyan niyo ako ng pagkakataon. Every day binibigyan niyo ako ng endless chances at endless opportunity. At 'yung award na 'yan kasi first award ko," Chiu said.

Chiu also expressed her gratitude to "Showtime" viewers and her fans.

"Sa lahat po ng sumusuporta sa akin at laging tumatawa sa mga jokes ko kahit waley, salamat mabuhay kayong lahat. Let's share good vibes everyday. Thank you 'Showtime.' I love you all," Chiu shared.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Chiu once again shared her thoughts over her newest achievement.

"What a way to start the year! Thank you PMPC Star Awards for this recognition," she wrote.

"From guest co-host to regular host, from face shield to no face shield. From bashing to brushing it off and using it as constructive criticism, I used those words not to put me down but used them as a weapon to do better in what I am doing. Hosting is not my strength with my voice; years ago, when I started showbiz, Mr. M (former Star Magic head Johnny Manahan) pushed me to attend series of workshops in voice modulation. Di ko gets before but now nahilot naman ng konte. Thank you po. Never have I thought na makakapag-host ako.

"From the bottom of my heart, I feel grateful to my ABS-CBN family, Star Magic family, and, of course, my SHOWTIME family. For not giving up on me and for all the trust na binibigay nila sa akin. ...Sa lahat ng nakikitawa sa jokes ko thank you po, sa mga di naman, I'll do better and siyempre sa mga co-host ko SALAMAT sa laging pag-alalay at pag-gabay sa akin. Love you, fam!!!"

Chiu is currently gearing up for her new series "Linlang."

