“Bahala Na” by Kenaniah is en route to 20 million streams. Handout

MANILA – Rising singer-songwriter Kenaniah is now among the top male artists on music streaming platform Spotify as he reached 2 million monthly listeners.

The milestone came jjust almost a year after the 18-year-old multi-instrumentalist from Lipa City, Batangas signed with O/C Records.

Along with the feat, Kenaniah’s banner single “Bahala Na,” hit over 19 million streams, as of writing, and is currently among the top OPM songs on several Spotify playlists.

Its music video, published on O/C Records’ YouTube channel, has also reached a million views, as of press time.

“Bahala Na,” a track about relying on fate when it comes to love,” was released in July 2022.

“It all started with this girl I saw on social media. She was nice. So I thought maybe I should follow her and maybe she would follow me back. But then I realized, "Is it worth it? Am I really sure about this? Am I ready to pursue another girl?" In fact, I don't even know where she lives. And I'm like, "Oh well. Bahala na." So that's where I got the idea,” Kenenaniah shared.

“Do not fall for someone whom you don’t really know that well or you may probably end up hurt,” he added, talking about the key message of this track.

His other tracks such as “Hindi Ikaw” and “Better Now” both have over 2 million streams, while his latest release “Sana Walang Magbago” is nearing one million streams.

Kenaniah has also been chosen to perform the OST of the upcoming series adaptation of the Wattpad-hit novel by Gwy Saludes, “The Rain on España” topbilled by Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo.