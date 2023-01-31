Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston in 'Mother's Day'

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston are joining forces for a still-untitled comedy film.

Amazon Studios has reportedly secured the film, which will be a body-swap comedy written and directed by Max Barbakow, best known for his hit movie "Palm Springs."

The movie is expected to be produced by Aniston’s Echo Films, Roberts’ Red Om Films and Barbakow, along with Margot Robbie’s Lucky Chap Entertainment.

No further information about the project has been disclosed as of writing.

This won’t be the first time Roberts and Aniston are working together. Known to be good friends in real life, their past projects together include the 2016 romantic-comedy film “Mother’s Day.”

Roberts is fresh off the success of the romantic comedy "Ticket to Paradise" in which she co-starred with her long-time friend and frequent collaborator George Clooney.

Aniston, on the other hand, will be starring in the highly anticipated Netflix action-comedy film "Murder Mystery 2" alongside her good friend Adam Sandler.