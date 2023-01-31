Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are back together in action in the sequel of their comedy film “Murder Mystery.”

On Monday, the two Hollywood A-listers shared on their respective social media pages the full trailer of the movie, which will hit Netflix on March 31.

As seen in the clip, Audrey and Nick Spitz (Aniston and Sandler, respectively) find themselves in the middle of yet another situation when their friend Maharaja gets kidnapped during his own wedding at a secluded island.

The series picks up four years after solving their first murder mystery, with Nick and Audrey Spitz now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground.

The two get invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend on his private island. Trouble, however, follows them again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Three years ago, "Murder Mystery" topped Netflix's list of most popular releases of 2019 in the United States.

The ranking was based on the number of households watching at least two minutes of a series, movie or special during its first 28 days on Netflix in 2019, the streaming service said.

Aside from Aniston and Sandler, “Murder Mystery 2” also features Adeel Akhtar as Maharaja, Mark Strong, Enrique Arce, John Kani, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Tony Goldwyn, and many more.