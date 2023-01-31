HBO renews ‘The Last of Us’ for second season

HBO announced the renewal of 'The Last of Us' for a second season. Handout

MANILA – After just three episodes of the apocalyptic series “The Last of Us,” streaming giant HBO has already renewed the show for a second season.

The series, which is co-created by Emmy winner Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, has been a hit on social media, earning the top trending spot on Twitter during its debut.

“Craig and Neil, alongside EP Carolyn Strauss, and the rest of our phenomenal cast and crew, have defined a genre with their masterful debut season of 'The Last of Us,'” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming, and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films.

“After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can't wait to watch this team outshine themselves again with Season 2.”

Meanwhile, the show’s executive producer Druckman said he is overwhelmed by the support the series is getting from audiences.

“I’m humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations,” he said.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with Season 2! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog & PlayStation, thank you.”

Mazin, meanwhile, is already gearing up for the second installation of “The Last of Us.”

“The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in,” Mazin said.

The current season is bannered by Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, and Nico Parker.

Joining them are Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, and Elaine Miles.

“The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Fans can also tune in to “The Last of Us Podcast,” the series’ official companion podcast where host Troy Baker, who plays Joel in the video game, sits down with series creators Mazin and Neil Druckmann for a scene-by-scene deep dive of each episode.

“The Last of Us” is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is executive produced by Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam.