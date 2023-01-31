Handout photo.

Former "Star In A Million" contestant Garth Garcia expressed his gratitude to Queen of Soul Jaya for joining him on stage at Zipper Concert Hall, Los Angeles, California.

In his “My Time” concert held last Saturday, Garcia performed “Ikaw Lamang” with Jaya.

“Two times ko na si Jaya nakasama sa stage but I still feel nervous and kilig at the same time. She has that positive energy as a person and she brings that great energy sa stage. What an honor na makasama siya,” he said.

“Jaya told me to just enjoy and she helped me with my nerves by joking around sa dressing room. She is so down to earth,” he added.

Garcia also thanked the Pinoy community in Los Angeles for their strong support. “Nakakagulat on how the full venue was and we sold all the tickets 2 weeks before the concert. I felt the love. I am forever grateful,” he said.

The Fil-Am singer performed “Do You Miss Me?,” “Together Again,” “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” “Hanggang Ngayon,” “Masaya na Akong Iniwan Mo,” “Nanghihinayang,” “Mapa,” and an Elton John medley.

Garcia hopes to promote OPM in Los Angeles by producing concerts and events that feature Pinoy artists.

“Nakakagulat na ganito na ngayon ang nakukuha kong papuri from Pinoy community here. At kahit from non-Filipino supporters and friends,” he said.

“LA is a must stop for shows sa States. Feel na feel ko talaga ang support ng mga kapwa Pinoys here.”

“My Time” also featured Angel Ram, with Patrick Rivera as musical director and Christian Reasonda as concert director.

