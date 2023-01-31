Vice Ganda and Bela Padilla share a light moment during the latter’s return as a guest co-hosts of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Tuesday. ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Bela Padilla admitted turning emotional on Tuesday as she set foot inside the ABS-CBN headquarters for the first time in over three years.

The actress, who relocated to the UK during the pandemic lockdown, is currently in the Philippines for the premiere of her new film “Spellbound,” the local adaptation of the 2011 South Korean title.

While here, Padilla is also juggling numerous work engagements, including her comeback as a guest “It’s Showtime” host after three years.

From 2017 to 2018, Padilla was a semi-regular co-host of the ABS-CBN noontime program, and would go on to become a frequent guest of “It’s Showtime” until 2020.

On Tuesday, Padilla finally reunited with the mainstays of “It’s Showtime” and got to greet the “madlang people” in the flesh.

“Nakakaiyak,” she said after being introduced in the live episode’s opening segment. “Nakakakilig naman bumalik sa ‘Showtime.’”

“Ngayon lang kasi ako ulit nakabalik sa ABS-CBN mula noong nag-pandemic, so sobrang emotional,” she said.

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the Philippines in early 2020, Padilla starred in consecutive Kapamilya series, including “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “My Dear Heart,” and “Sino Ang May Sala: Mea Culpa.”

In November 2021, she revealed moving to London to be nearer her Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

