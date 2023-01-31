Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff made their first family trip to Baguio together with their daughter Dahlia.

Turning to social media, Curtis posted pictures of Dahlia’s first experience in the City of Pines.

One shot shows the first-time parents giving Dahlia a sweet kiss on the cheek. Another one shows Dahlia riding a horse.

“It’s giving Baguio, 1970. Captured on film. Welcome to the city of pines my little love,” Curtis wrote in one of her posts.

Curtis married Erwan Heussaff in New Zealand in November 2017 after being in a relationship for six years.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed Dahlia in Melbourne, Australia, where the half-Filipino actress spent her childhood before joining showbiz in the Philippines.

Recently, the family of three has been busy going on vacations both here in the Philippines and abroad, to make a lot of memories that Dahlia could take with her when she grows up.