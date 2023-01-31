Andrea Brillantes joins Divine Divas concert

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes is joining the first-ever concert of drag queens Precious Paula Nicole, Brigiding, and Viñas Deluxe, collectively dubbed as the "Divine Divas."

The "The Ultimate Drag Experience: Divine Divas" show will be held on February 10 at 8 p.m. at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City.

Star Magic, in a social media post, confirmed the participation of Brillantes as special guest in the concert.

Brillantes and the Divine Divas are set to star in the upcoming series "Drag You & Me" by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Dreamscape Entertainment, and iWantTFC.

"Drag You & Me" also stars Christian Bables, JC Alcantara, Romnick Sarmenta and KaladKaren Davila, as well as Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Yves Flores, Noel Comia Jr., and Xilhouete.

Directed by JP Habac and written by Nathan Arciaga, "Drag You & Me" will be available on iWantTFC later this year.

Related video: