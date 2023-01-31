Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome third child

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together, People magazine reported.

No further information about the birth of their third child was given.

The news comes four months after the Maroon 5 frontman addressed allegations that he was cheating on his Victoria’s Secret model wife.

While denying that he had an affair, Levine admitted he "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Despite the controversy that rocked their relationship, the two have repeatedly put up a united front as they made appearances in the months that followed.

Levine has also embarked on a world tour along with his Maroon 5 bandmates.