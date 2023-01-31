Home  >  Entertainment

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo welcome third child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 31 2023 11:25 AM

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together, People magazine reported.

No further information about the birth of their third child was given.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine)

The news comes four months after the Maroon 5 frontman addressed allegations that he was cheating on his Victoria’s Secret model wife.

While denying that he had an affair, Levine admitted he "crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life."

Despite the controversy that rocked their relationship, the two have repeatedly put up a united front as they made appearances in the months that followed.

Levine has also embarked on a world tour along with his Maroon 5 bandmates.

Read More:  Adam Levine   Behati Prinsloo  