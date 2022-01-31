Photo from Erich Gonzales' Instagram account.

MANILA — As the Dreamscape teleserye "La Vida Lena" concludes this week, Erich Gonzales, who plays the lead role of Lena, shared the lesson she learned from the show.

During a media conference on Monday, Gonzales said it is important to forgive and love yourself first to find your own peace.

"Importante po talaga is forgiveness …Nagsimula lahat sa pagmamahal, ang dami nang nangyari pero at the end of the day ‘yung realization po diyan for me is forgiveness talaga eh," she told reporters.

Asked for the traits of Lena that she will keep and leave behind, Gonzales said: "Positive, siguro bago naman nangyari ‘yung lahat ng trahedya sa buhay ni Lena, she’s very kind-hearted, she always sees the good in people. Talagang masasabi ko na selfless siya.

"And ‘yung negative lang naman siguro dahil sa lahat ng nangyari sa kanya kumbaga napuno siya ng hatred, kinain siya ng galit at poot to the point na nakakagawa na siya ng mga bagay na hindi niya naiisip na nakakasakit na pala siya hindi lang sa sarili niya kung 'di sa mga tao sa paligid niya," she added.

She added that people should also learn how to show kindness to others all the time.

"It’s a gift also that you give yourself na katulad nung sinabi ko finally you have your peace and ‘yun lahat po ng ginagawa natin mayroon po ‘yang balik. So katulad ng sinabi ni Ms. Agot (Isidro), importante na kung ano ‘yung tinatanim nating dito (sa puso) ‘yung din kasi ‘yung magfo-flourish," she said.

"Might as well puro kabutihan na lang dapat. I know walang perpekto sa mundo pero di ba given the chance puro kabutihan na lang po sana …Not siguro for anyone but for yourself kasi ikaw din naman ang mahihirapan niyan eh if meron kang tinatanim na grudge or hatred."

"La Vida Lena" follows the story of Lena who worked hard to gain succeed with her soap business despite her appearance and faced the Narciso family who wants her formula. Lena faced various challenges and sought revenge with a new face and stature.

"La Vida Lena" can be accessed on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Viewers who use any digital TV box at home such as the TVplus box only need to rescan their device to be able to watch “La Vida Lena” on TV5 and A2Z.



The show is also available to viewers in and out of the Philippines on iWantTFC, while viewers outside of the Philippines can watch on The Filipino Channel (TFC) on cable and IPTV.

