The Geeks. Handout

MANILA -- These past two years, we’ve heard a lot of local bands write and record music in lockdown and quarantine. The music has been contemplative and introspective, imbued with dark humor even.

Now, the masters of existential crisis songs who perhaps you have never heard of are back with arguably the best song that will capture these times and feelings albeit wrapped around a beautiful Brian Wilson/Beach Boys-esque melody -- “All My Favorite Songs” from indie pop band the Geeks.

In simple but heartfelt lyrics, the Geeks capture a lot of what those moments of quiet introspection and in isolation have permeated in our minds.

“All my favorite songs, my favorite songs, are sadly empty.

All my favorite things, my favorite things, are dying on me.

Pa pa pa ra ra ra pa pa ra ra ra”

“All my favorite shows, my favorite shows, are in the tube.

All my favorite spots, all my favorite spots, are closing down.

Pa pa pa ra ra ra pa pa ra ra ra”

“Everyone is moving on

And I am still trying to hold on

To a time I’ll never see again.”

“It’s a song about being unable to cope with how the world has changed while trying to sort out their feelings,” extrapolated Lorenzo who sings the song with such cool laziness that it is both painful and uplifting at the same time. “It’s a song about refusing to transition and get older but wala kami magawa.”

“Our songs have been a progression from the cynical and depressed reactions to what is going on around,” added guitarist Nigel Cristobal of the band’s musical direction. “It’s a progression to happier music while the lyrics become sadder.”

While the band describes their music as influenced by the slacker styles of '90s artists such as Beck, Pavement, and to a degree, Yo La Tengo, the song has that Beach Boys vibe.

And why not? The Beatles aren’t the only 1960s act whose music has influenced generations of musicians.

Drawing from 1950s pop vocal groups, jazz, rhythm and blues and unconventional instrumentation, the Beach Boys have influenced a lot of modern indie pop rock acts from Weezer, the Flaming Lips, Wilco, Fleet Foxes, the Shins, Best Coast, Animal Collective, the Explorers Club, Harmony Grass, Super Furry Animals, Apples in Stereo, Olivia Tremor Control, and even rap artist J Dilla.

And Lorenzo makes no bones about his love for the Beach Boys.

“I love the Beach Boys,” enthused Lorenzo. “I have a few of their records in my collection. Plus, we jam a few of their tunes once in a while.”

The song though is typical of the Geeks. And the message behind it is universal.

“We’re on the same boat whether we’re suffering from the loss of life, friends, establishments... We’re all grieving in one way or another. It’s a universal thing we’re all going through and share. We can be compassionate towards one another.”

And for this four-piece unit that includes drummer and vocalist Brian Sangco, and bassist Karlo Borbon, the best way they can express it is through song.

And “All My Favorite Songs” could very well be your favorite to come out of these pandemic times.

The Geeks’ “All My Favorite Songs” will be released on all streaming devices on February 4 under Lilystars Records.