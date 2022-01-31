BGYO members (from left) Akira, Nate, Gelo, JL, and Mikki perform their debut single ‘The Light’ in January 2021. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO is marking its first anniversary with the release of international versions of its music video for “The Light.”

On Monday, BGYO released a teaser showing glimpses of the Spanish, Thai, Bahasa, and Japanese-language music videos of the act’s first-ever single.

The original English-Filipino “The Light” was first released in January 2021 as the launching track of BGYO.

Watch more on iWantTFC

The foreign-language versions were released in October as tracks in the album of the same title.

BGYO, which consists of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, has achieved numerous milestones in the past year, notably ranking atop international charts like Billboard’s Next Big Sound and the Pandora Predictions Chart.

In its debut year alone, BGYO garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify and some 12 million views on YouTube.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Watch more on iWantTFC