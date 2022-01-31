MANILA -- Celebrity couple Pauleen Luna and Vic Sotto marked their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

On Instagram, Luna recalled how that many people were against their relationship at the start.





"6 years ago, i married the man I love the most. The start of our relationship was very challenging. A lot of people didn't want us to succeed. People who knew so little about you and me. So, just like with a lot of things in my life, this part I've surrendered to God. And boy He had plans for us! At that time where we thought everything was lost, He turned it around. He made is possible. He made it happen," Luna wrote.

"God couldn't have chosen a better husband for me. Everyday (every night and random times in the day) I would thank Him that it is you babe. This pandemic has definitely proven that your heart was made for mine and mine for yours. Thank you. Thank you for loving me, for letting me be myself, for looking out for me, for giving me a sense of security, for always making me laugh and most of all, for giving me so much respect. I know you're not good with your words but I feel you. Happy 6th anniversary my love! I LOVE YOU!" she added.

Luna and Sotto got married on January 30, 2016 at St. James The Great Parish Church in Alabang. The two, however, have been together since 2011.

They have a daughter, who is turning 5 years old in November.

