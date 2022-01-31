Morissette shares backstory about wedding

MANILA – Days after announcing that they have officially tied the knot, Morissette Amon shared one backstory about her wedding with fellow singer Dave Lamar.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Amon shared that God has always made Himself known in their relationship, even before the two of them knew it.

“He allowed for us to meet, connect through music, grow our friendship, realized how much we wanted each other, challenged us, separated us, grew on our own, brought us back, challenged each other, realized how much we needed each other, and blessed us the strength to fight for our love,” she said.

Amon, however, admitted that there were moments they wanted to give up. Instead, they trusted that God was with them every step of the way, believing it was He who built their foundation as a couple.

On the day of their actual wedding, Amon said she and Lamar also took the heavy downpour as a sign of how they overcame everything in their relationship.

“Up until our wedding day, the rain poured and poured.. but never did we feel discouraged because I take it as God reminding us how we got through everything and made it to where we are now,” she said.

“The rain was a blessing because not only did it make the event feel like a movie, but it brought me and DJ closer together under God's umbrella. And of course, we praised and rejoiced Him under every raindrop of His blessing!”

Amon and Lamar have yet to divulge more details of the wedding, including when it was held. They revealed, however, that it was held at The Old Grove Farmstead in Lipa City, Batangas.