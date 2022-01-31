Photo from Marvel’s Facebook account

Entertainment company Marvel hinted at the possible return of the X-Men this 2022.

Fans were thrown into a frenzy by a series of Facebook posts, quoting various comic characters, with the mention of the word “mutants” and a recurring theme of “Judgment Day.”

This first statement was from Tony Stark also known as Iron Man, who is dead in the cinematic universe, who said: “Speaking broadly, I’m pro-hubris. But … how on earth do you think we’re going to make a god in a few hours.”

The second post was from a certain “Irene Adler” which fans speculated to be a mutant also known as “Destiny.”

“There will always be a war. That’s the one thing one can always be sure of,” she said.

The last quote was from “Eternals” character Druig which made fans exhilarated by explicitly mentioning “mutants” in the sentence.

“For a million years, earth has been protected from the deviants. But we made a mistake … we missed some. The mutants,” he said.

Disney first hinted at the return of X-Men during a comic con in 2019 as the cinematic universe moved forward to its 4th phase.

Since then, we have seen Evan Peters on the TV series "WandaVision" playing the role of Ralph Bohner.

Peters originally played the role of Quicksilver in 20th Century Fox's X-Men films, the brother of Scarlet Witch and son of Magneto.

