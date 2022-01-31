'La Vida Lena' stars share tips on staying beautiful inside and out

Screenshot.

MANILA — "La Vida Lena" stars on Monday shared tips on how they can stay beautiful inside and out, as well as shared their advice to those who have physical insecurities.

Asked what's her secret for staying beautiful, Erich Gonzales said she doesn't have one as she focuses on accepting her own flaws.

"Wala naman pong sigurong sikreto riyan basta mapayapa lang ‘yung pamumuhay mo di ba po. Ako po para sa ’kin protect your space, your energy, your peace," Gonzales said during the show's "Last Rampa" media conference.

"And when it comes to insecurities, nobody in this world naman is perfect di ba, and I think that’s what makes us human so siguro po, self-acceptance and embracing your flaws lang, your imperfections," she added.

Agot Isidro echoed Gonzales noting that people should also take care of their health.

"Ang tunay na kagandahan ay nakikita sa puso and sa ’kin really inside lahat ng pinapasok mo sa loob lumalabas sa anyo," Isidro said.

"So, ako I eat plant-based diet and I exercise and ‘yun good vibes, good thoughts. Parang si Erich and for those na may insecurities naman, tama si Erich protect your space, find your people. Dapat walk away ka na kapag medyo nasasaktan ka na," she added.

Janice de Belen added that it is important to have a good disposition and to accept who you are.

"I believe always that a woman’s best-kept beauty secret is her disposition di ba because your attitude, the way you look at life, and the way you look at things emanate from within. So it makes you beautiful the way you look at things, the way you see life. ‘Yun ang dapat nakikita ng mga tao," de Belen said.

"For a long time I’ve had a lot of insecurities with my body kasi hindi naman ako kasing sexy ni Erich, hindi naman ako kasing sexy ni Agot, I’m not even tall so di ba. Para sa akin, so what? You have to be yourself, you have to at some point in your life you’ve got to accept that this is me, ayaw niyo ‘di ‘wag niyo. I do my job," she added.

"This is who I am, I’m true to myself at ‘yun ang ipinapakita ko sa inyo, ‘yun ang pinakaimportante. It’s not always about your body shape or body height or how much make up you have on or how tulis your nose is, it’s not about that, it’s about who you are and you should be proud of that."

