Kathryn Bernardo colors her hair red

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo surprised her social media followers when she revealed on Monday her new hair color.

In an Instagram post, the Kapamilya actress showed off her new radiant red hair, catching the attention of several celebrities.

Among those who were in awe of her new hair color were Ruffa Gutierez, Bea Alonzo, Dimples Romana, Chie Filomeno, Cassy Legaspi, Loisa Andalio and Miles Ocampo.

It is unclear if it was Bernardo’s personal preference to just change her hair color or if she did it in preparation for an upcoming project.

Last month, ABS-CBN’s RGE Unit finally dropped the first teaser of ”2G2BT”, the much-awaited comeback series of Bernardo and her boyfriend, actor Daniel Padilla.

“2G2BT” marks the couple’s first romantic-comedy teleserye in eight years, with their last being 2013’s “Got To Believe.” Their two previous series were 2015’s “Pangako Sa ‘Yo,” which was heavy drama; and 2017’s “La Luna Sangre,” which was fantasy and action.

The series is helmed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, who also directed Bernardo and Padilla in “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Crazy Beautiful You.”

The premiere date of “2G2BT” has yet to be announced.