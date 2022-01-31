MANILA – Despite repeatedly testing negative for COVID-19, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo have decided to still isolate together at their condominium after almost everyone in their house contracted the virus.

In their newest vlog entry, the couple said they chose to do home quarantine, especially because it’s important for Mercado to stay healthy since she is pregnant.

“Halos lahat ng tao sa bahay namin ay nag-positive. After New Year, mga January 4, January 5, may isang tao na na-expose sa kanila. Tapos ayun, sunod-sunod na 'yun buong bahay except kaming dalawa ni Dennis at saka si Jazz,” Mercado said.

“Kaya hindi namin kasama si Jazz ngayon kasi exposed naman siya dun sa yaya niya na positive din. Sinigurado muna namin na hindi maging carrier si Jazz at mahawa rin ako, lalo na ako. Sixth month ko na. Iniwan namin si Jazz sa bahay pero naka-isolate siya. Actually lahat ng tao dun naka-isolate,” she added.

As her due date approaches, Mercado is grateful Trillo is always there to take care of everything they need at home.

“Araw-araw na nandito kami since day one na lumipat kami dito sa condo, si Dennis ang halos lahat gumagawa

Saying it is her husband who does all the chores, Mercado added: “Masuwerte ako na kasama ko siya dito kasi at least naaalalayan ako ng husto, naaalagaan. Na-practice 'yung pagiging mag-asawa namin ditto.”

Trillo, for his part, said he enjoys looking after his wife and they are making the most of their time together.

“Kasi kaming dalawa lang talaga. Dalawa lang naman kami dito so konti lang 'yung hinuhugasan ko. Konti lang naman 'yung dumi dito sa condo kaya kayang kaya naman. Masaya naman. Actually hindi ko masyado namalayan na two weeks na pala.”

Mercado and Trillo are expecting a baby girl. It was a long-time dream for the couple to have a baby and they admitted to praying for it to be a girl this time.

The two have sons from their respective past relationships.

Mercado, 34, has a son with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia, while Trillo, 40, also has a son from a previous relationship.