Jason Momoa joins cast of 'Fast and Furious 10'

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to join the cast of the hit movie franchise “Fast and Furious” for its 10th installment.

The team officially welcomed Momoa through a Twitter post on Saturday.

“The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10,” the post read accompanied by a photo of the actor.

The news was also reported and confirmed by US entertainment websites such as Variety and Deadline, among others.

According to Variety, the 10th installment will again be helmed by Justin Lin and is tentatively titled “Fast and Furious 10.”

Expected to reprise their roles in the movie are Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

The film is slated to have a cinematic release in May 2023.