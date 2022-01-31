MANILA -- The music video for Filipino-American musical director Troy Laureta's "Kung Kita'y Kapiling" featuring Jake Zyrus and drag queen Valentina has been released.

The almost three-minute video has been uploaded on the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music over the weekend.

Directed by Abel Rodriguez, the music video was produced by Luzvimin Entertainment.

"Kung Kita'y Kapiling" is part of Laureta's second OPM album titled “Giliw: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 2,” which was released just last December.

Produced by Laureta, "Kung Kita'y Kapiling" was composed by Constancio De Guzman.

On Instagram, Laureta and Zyrus also promoted the music video.

The album is the follow-up to Laureta's 2020 release “Kaibigan: A Troy Laureta OPM Collective Vol. 1” which featured Zyrus, AILEE, Cheesa, Matt Bloyd, Nicole Scherzinger, Pia Toscano, Regine Velasquez, and Sheléa to bring some of OPM’s best love songs to the global stage.

Laureta, who has gained recognition for his works with Ariana Grande, and David Foster, has also previously worked with Andrea Bocelli, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Steven Tyler, The Pussycat Dolls, and several Filipino artists including Jay-R, Kyla, and Lani Misalucha.

