MANILA – Angelica Panganiban admitted she initially got hurt when the public first tagged her as the “hugot queen,” owing to the characters she portrayed whose common denominator was being heartbroken.

Panganiban revealed this after she was asked during a virtual press conference on Monday how she wants other people to call her as she is set to star in the series “The Goodbye Girl” where her character is moving on from a heartbreak anew.

“Hindi ko alam. Hindi ko naman siya inisip ever. Mahirap naman talaga magbigay ng brand sa sarili mo. Parang 'yung mga ‘hugot queen’ na iyan, ako ba 'yung nagbigay niyan? ‘Di ba hindi naman. Kayo ang nagbigay niyan. Nung una nga na-hurt pa ako eh.”

Nonetheless, Panganiban has learned to accept why people dub her as the “hugot queen.”

“Wala eh. Ganun ka nakikita ng mga tao. Mahirap na ikaw 'yung magdikta sa kanila kung anong gusto mong itawag sa 'yo. So hindi ko alam kung anong dapat itawag sa akin,” she said.

For Panganiban, being seen that way also has a positive side.

“May ibang impact din na may mga taong nilalapitan ka kapag hindi na nila alam kung sinong dapat nilang lapitan. Nagsusulat sila ng mga letters or magtu-tweet sila,” she said.

“Nung ginawa ko yung ‘Ask Angelica’… ang sarap sa pakiramdam na sa pains or struggles nila in life, gusto nilang tulungan mo sila and pati ikaw, nag-i-inspire ka. Hindi mo nai-imagine na parang natutulungan mo rin pala 'yung sarili mo,” she added.

With the advice she’s given to others, Panganiban eventually realized she is also helping herself somehow.

“Dahil sa mga sinasabi mo, mapapaisip ka na okay 'yung mga sinabi ko so bakit hindi ko i-apply sa sarili ko. Alam ko in a way natutulungan ko rin ang sarili ko,” she said.

In fact, Panganiban now feels elated when people reach out to her.

“Hindi siya nakakapagod gawin at all. Natutuwa ako na kahit paano may mga nagri-reach out sa akin. Feeling ko nagtutulungan lang kaming lahat.”

“The Goodbye Girl” follows Panganiban as Yanna, whose heart gets broken after her boyfriend decides to leave her for a woman he still loves.

Devastated, Yanna records multiple videos as she cries over her failed relationship. With her videos going viral, it lands her a book deal when she meets the character of JC de Vera.

Yanna chronicles in the book the real stories of women whom she helps through their own heartbreaks.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title is directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

The series also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Maris Racal, RK Bagatsing, Joshua Colet, Ronnie Alonte, Turs Daza and Rico Blanco.

The six-episode series will be available for streaming on iWantTFC beginning February 14.