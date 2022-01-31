MANILA -- Actress Elisse Joson now has over 4 million followers on photo-sharing app site Instagram.

On Sunday night, Joson thanked all her followers for her latest social media milestone.

"For all 4 million of you who follow my journey, this is for you," Joson wrote. The 26-year-old Kapamilya actress also used the hashtag #thankfulandblessed."

It was just last October 31 when Joson and her boyfriend actor Mccoy de Leon revealed that they already have a daughter during their guesting on "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10".

De Leon and Joson's love team was formed in 2016 during their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother."

Currently, Joson is gearing up for a new iWantTFC series "The Goodbye Girl" with Angelica Panganiban.