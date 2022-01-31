BTS' Jimin

Big Hit Music announced on Monday that BTS member Park Jimin underwent surgery for acute appendicitis and has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the record label, Jimin experienced “sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat” on Sunday, prompting him to visit the hospital emergency room for a thorough examination.

Upon taking the routine PCR test, it was known Jimin had been infected by COVID-19.

Doctors also diagnosed the idol with acute appendicitis and following physician advice, underwent surgery early morning on Monday.

Medical staff reported that Jimin’s procedure was successful and he is currently recuperating.

The record label also said the artist will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care.

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” Big Hit Music explained.

“The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Jimin in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the health care authorities,” it added.

The news comes after South Korea has tallied a record high number of coronavirus cases for nearly a week.

The country’s public health authorities pinned the rapid spread to the more transmissible the omicron variant.

On January 29 the nation recorded their all-time high daily caseload which stood at 17,542.