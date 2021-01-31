WATCH: Bamboo, Janine Berdin in 'Tatsulok' duet

MANILA – Bamboo Manalac and Janine Berdin joined forces to render their take on a classic OPM track.

Sharing the “ASAP Natin To” stage on Sunday, the two performed their electric version of “Tatsulok.”

At the end of their number, Berdin profusely thanked Manalac for agreeing to do a duet of the song with her. “Thank you, thank you so much po Sir Bamboo. It’s a dream come true po. Thank you,” she said.

“Tatsulok,” which is a tune about inequality in society, was originally recorded by the iconic Buklod.

The song was popularized by Manalac when he released the same as part of the album “We Stand Alone Together” in 2007.

