'PBB Connect': Aizyl ends journey as housemate

MANILA -- Housemate Aizyl Tandugon was the sixth housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Tandugon is this season's sixth evictee after receiving only 12.61 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

Super happy and emotional si Aizyl sa kanyang natanggap #PBB6thEviction pic.twitter.com/BvsoEVWSYA — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) January 31, 2021

Her eviction means the other nominee, Ella Cayabyab, will stay for at least one more week inside the house.

It was also announced on Sunday that the "Online Bahay ni Kuya" will soon be opened.

The online house, which will be hosted on the Kumu app, is open to Filipinos aged 18 to 35 years old.

Aspiring houseguests should have their own Kumu account, and should be willing to accomplish tasks.

Those who will get the most number of diamonds on Kumu can get the chance to officially enter the PBB house as a houseguest for a week and join the housemates for their weekly task.

Magbubukas na ang Online Bahay ni Kuya on Kumu! Ito na ang chance mong makapasok ng Bahay ni Kuya!

Kumunect na!



“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).