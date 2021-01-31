LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo, Julia Montes celebrate 10 years of friendship

MANILA – Fans of Kathryn Bernardo and Julia Montes were delighted to see the two reunite.

Apparently, the two got together on Saturday, with their other friends, as well as Dimples Romana.

“More than 10 yrs of friendship. Love you girls,” Montes wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Romana also posted a different set of photos from the same night, sharing that they all had fun catching up.

“Sisters. From a friendship that began a decade ago in Mara Clara (shoutout to all the amaaaazing fans who still, up to this day, tag me clips and photos 😉) to baking classes, wellness trips, to dinners at home, unli chika, food trips and road trips, so glad I get to call you all, my sisters,” she said.

Bernardo, Montes and Romana were all part of the “Mara Clara” remake that aired on ABS-CBN in 2010. Their friendship started on the set of the series and they managed to stay in touch through the years.

After from “Mara Clara,” Bernardo and Montes also starred in “Way Back Home” that helped deepen their friendship.

In a previous interview, Bernardo said she was fortunate that she had Montes by her side when she headlined the Star Cinema project which was her first full-length film.

“Ang suwerte ko nun kasi kasama ko si Julia. Malapit ko siyang kaibigan. Alam mo 'yung feeling na wala ka pang love team nun, wala pang DJ (Padilla), pero meron kang kasama na mag-adjust sa ganung mundo. Suwerte ako nun na kasama ko si Julia,” she said.

Up to this day, fans of the two are still hoping that they would reunite in an acting project in the future.

