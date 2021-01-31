'Best birthday vacation': Toni Gonzaga offers glimpse of Boracay getaway

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga celebrated her birthday on January 20 and made sure to mark the special occasion by going on a beach vacation with her extended family.

On Sunday, she published her birthday vlog which documents her recent trip to Boracay with her husband Paul Soriano and son Seve.

Also with them in the trip were her parents and her sister Alex, the latter’s husband Mikee Morada, and Soriano’s parents and siblings.

As seen in the vlog, they all enjoyed their family time that they decided to extend their stay in the paradise island.

“Nobody wanted to go home so everybody decided na mag-extend. That’s how beautiful this place is. Thank you very much for this beautiful birthday celebration, Paul. I had the best time with family and friends,” she said.

At the end of the clip, Gonzaga tagged the trip as her “best birthday vacation” ever.

In a separate Instagram post, Gonzaga described her 37th birthday as the beginning of what would be her “best year yet.”

Just recently, Gonzaga made headlines when it was confirmed that she will be portraying the titular role in the Philippine adaptation of “My Sassy Girl.”

To be released by her own production outfit TinCan Films, the movie will feature Pepe Herrera as Gonzaga’s leading man.

The release date and venues of the local version of “My Sassy Girl” have yet to be announced.

