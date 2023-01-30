MANILA -- OPM singer Sheryn Regis is celebrating her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry with a concert tour in US and Canada.

Dubbed as "Sheryn Regis All Out," the anniversary concert series will happen on July to August later this tear.

On Instagram, Regis uploaded poster of her upcoming tour, which will also feature Carol Banawa, Divo Bayer, Ima Castro, J Martin and Tootsie Guevarra as her guests.

Regis is expected to perform her hits such as “Come In Out of the Rain,” “Hindi Ko Kayang Iwan Ka,” “Sabihin Mo Sa Akin”, “Starting Over Again,” "Sinungaling Mong Puso," "If I'm Not In Love With You," "Kailan Kaya," her current No. 1 trending hit song “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.”

Before her US and Canada tour, Regis will join the two-night Valentine show of OPM icon Rey Valera on February 12 and 13 at The Manila Hotel.

Regis, dubbed as the Crystal Voice of Asia, started her showbiz career when she joined "Star in a Million" in 2003.

