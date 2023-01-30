MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe will be the special guest of the upcoming concert series of veteran actors Christopher de Leon, Edgar Mortiz and Tirso Cruz III.

The three "Bad Bananas" actors will headline "Some Kind of Valentine," which will be held on February 3 and 4 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

"Actually nung sinabi nila sa akin, I was like, 'Sure ba kayo? Parang am I worthy?' But 'yun nga hiyang-hiya ako and I was like 'of course I want to take this opportunity,' sabi ko. Kasi I worked with Sir Christopher like how many times sa movies and teleseryes but first time ko siyang makaka-duet talaga. Of course with Direk Bobot and Sir Tirso. So sabi ko it's a yes for sure kasi kahit nahihiya ako and all at kahit ang tagal ko nang hindi nagei-perform, of course I would love to be on stage with them. Sabi ko just to have me on the list eh masaya na ako and to be here sa 'finals,' ako ang nag-survive,'" Poe said on "Magandang Buhay" on Monday with De Leon and Mortiz.

According to Poe, she just wants to sing good old songs with the three showbiz icons.

"Of course, maganda rin ang mga kanta natin ngayon but iba ang mga kanta back in the day. Kasi you sing about love, good things in the world. Parang I just want to sing all these songs again with these really good-looking men," Poe shared.

For his part, Mortiz shared they invited Poe to be their guest artist after seeing her on "ASAP Natin 'To."

"Sabi ko ang lalalim ng kanta niya. Sabi ko, pwede si Lovi, pwede si Lovi talaga," Mortiz said.

On what to expect from their pre-Valentine concert, De Leon said: "Itong concert na ito, it's going to be fun. There's music, laughter. It's nostalgic."

Aside from the concert, Poe at De Leon will also star in the upcoming ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Batang Quiapo."

