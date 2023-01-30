MANILA -- Celebrities John Prats and Isabel Oli marked their 10th anniversary as a couple.

Posting some of their sweet photos together on social media, Prats reminisced about the last 10 years.





"Happy 10 years my love! Grabe! Ang bilis ng panahon! Sa loob ng sampung taon, napakaraming nangyari, binayayaan tayo ng 3 anak at nabuo natin ang pamilya na pinangarap natin. Hindi perpekto ang relasyon natin, pero sa lahat ng seasons ay napagtagumpayan natin," Prats wrote on Instagram.

"Sa hirap at ginhawa nga ay ikaw ang aking makakasama! Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal na walang kapantay! I love you sooooo much!!! Salamat Lord God dahil lagi kang nakagabay sa amin," the actor added.



Prats and Oli are set to celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary this May.

The two were married twice back in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

