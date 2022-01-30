WATCH: Jona, Gigi, Yeng sing UDD songs on 'ASAP'

MANILA – Jona, Gigi De Lana and Yeng Constantino joined forces as they jammed to UDD songs on “ASAP Natin To.”

The three sang a mash-up of “Tadhana” and “Oo” which were respectively released in 2012 and 2006.

Their tribute for UDD came more than a month after its vocalist Armi Millare left the popular indie band.

In a post on the band's official Facebook page last December, the remaining members — Carlos Tañada, Ean Mayor, and Paul Yap — assured fans that UDD would continue to make music under its longtime label, Terno Recordings.

"This will be a new and different adventure for us and we hope you can be a part of it too," they said.

The trio thanked Millare "for sharing her talent and artistry in the songs we created together."

"Although we're sad to see her leave the band, we wish her all the best as she embarks on her solo career. And we hope you can all support her future projects as well."

Millare, for her part, described UDD as her "longest relationship," adding that she "had a good run" with the group.

Formed in 2004, UDD has released four studio albums which tracks include “Tadhana” and “Oo.”