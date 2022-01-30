Trina Candaza, daughter move into new home

MANILA – Trina Candaza, the girlfriend of Carlo Aquino, and their daughter Enola Mithi have moved into a new home amid speculations that her relationship with the actor is on the rocks.

In a recent vlog post, Candaza shared that she and Mithi are now living in a new place which is closer to her school.

“Hi everyone. Obviously we moved to a new home. Bago na yung tinitirahan namin. Dito ko pinili kasi if ever na mag face-to-face, at least malapit na ako sa school and mabilis ako makakauwi kay Mithi,” she said.

Candaza never mentioned Aquino throughout the vlog so it is not immediately clear if he moved in with them.

According to Candaza, she recorded the video just to share to her followers her new purchases for their new place.

“This vlog is about budol. Gusto ko ipakita sa inyo yung mga purchases ko kasi sa pag-move out and pag-move in namin dito, bumili rin ako ng mga gamit sa house. Marami din akong na-discover na products. Gusto ko i-share sa inyo yung mga good buys ko.”

Just last week, Candaza released a cryptic post about “a partner seeing another woman.”

Candaza on Facebook posted about valuing a woman’s worth based on the actions of her partner after a breakup, with netizens speculating she may be alluding to Aquino.

“You will really know your worth to your partner if ano magiging actions niya pag wala ka na sa kanya,” Candaza said.

“Kung may pinupuntahan na agad na babae…Wag na kayo umasang mag babago pa yung jowa niyo na sakit sa ulo, hindi na yan magbabago,” she added.

It was in January 2019 when reports about Aquino dating Candaza surfaced on social media, even when he was being romantically linked with former girlfriend Angelica Panganiban at the time.

In September of the same year, the veteran actor posted a photo with Candaza which further strengthened the rumors that they are in a relationship.

A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, Mithi.

FROM THE ARCHIVES