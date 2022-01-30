MANILA – Morissette Amon has finally shared the video of her wedding to Dave Lamar, which also served as a reveal to a special side-project they got to finish in the past year.

Posting it on her verified YouTube page, Amon wrote in the description how happy they are now that they are married.

“It was so hard trying to keep this a secret for the past several months, but we're finally Free! what a ride it's been, @Dave Lamar!!!!”

Amon said their wedding film was a collaboration with Treehouse Story, which used their new songs as its soundtrack.

“Because it's through music Dave and I crossed paths, it's music that binds us together, and now it's with music that we will build our goals and dreams around. we give you a MUSIC VIDEO, a PRE-NUP VIDEO, and a WEDDING VIDEO all in one,” she said.

The couple’s new extended play has four fresh songs that express Amon and Lamar’s love story of 11 years.

Opening up about their wedding, Amon said she’s never been the kind to dream of how it would be like, but theirs turned out to be exactly how they both wanted it.

“All in God's plan, and He definitely literally showered us with blessings that day.”

Amon and Lamar have yet to divulge more details of the wedding, including when it was held. They revealed, however, that it was held at The Old Grove Farmstead in Lipa City, Batangas.

Watch their complete wedding video below.