Erich Gonzales' 'La Vida Lena' to air in Myanmar

The full season of “La Vida Lena” is set to air in Myanmar beginning January 31.

In a post on Facebook, ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment announced the Erich Gonzales starrer will air daily from Monday to Sunday at 6 p.m. via Fortune TV.

The series will also have replays in the same network at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Helmed by Jojo Saguin, Andoy Ranay, and Jerry Lopez-Sineneng, “La Vida Lena” first streamed in November 2020 as a 10-episode series on iWant TFC.

That run focused on the story of Magda (Gonzales), who was ridiculed and bullied for her scarred face, deceived by the Narciso family to steal her soap formula, and was put behind bars after losing her grandfather. It ended with a tease of Magda’s transformation as the vengeful Lena.

The television broadcast of “La Vida Lena” included that original story, with extended scenes, before it continued with the introduction of Lena, a beauty maven.

Joining Gonzales in “La Vida Lena” are Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Janice De Belen, Agot Isidro, Raymond Bagatsing, Sofia Andres, Christian Vasquez, Pen Medina, Ruby Ruiz, Soliman Cruz, Malou Crisologo, Josh Ivan Morales, Hasna Cabral, Danica Ontengco, and Renshi De Guzman.

